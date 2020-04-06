ATBCoin Hits Market Cap of $36,097.06 (ATB)

ATBCoin (CURRENCY:ATB) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 6th. One ATBCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, HitBTC, BTC-Alpha and YoBit. During the last week, ATBCoin has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. ATBCoin has a total market cap of $36,097.06 and approximately $30,243.00 worth of ATBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,243.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $253.76 or 0.03503090 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.67 or 0.00754689 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005768 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00013282 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000600 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ATBCoin Profile

ATBCoin (CRYPTO:ATB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. ATBCoin’s total supply is 54,015,027 coins and its circulating supply is 42,038,227 coins. The official website for ATBCoin is atbcoin.com. ATBCoin’s official Twitter account is @atbcoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ATBCoin Coin Trading

ATBCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, TOPBTC, YoBit, HitBTC and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

