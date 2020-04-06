ATC Coin Market Cap Reaches $1.46 Million (ATCC)

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One ATC Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC, Instant Bitex and Trade Satoshi. ATC Coin has a total market cap of $1.46 million and $120,140.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ATC Coin has traded up 21.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.33 or 0.00612153 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014227 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007558 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000278 BTC.

About ATC Coin

ATC Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 380,982,072 coins. ATC Coin’s official website is www.atccoin.com. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial.

ATC Coin Coin Trading

ATC Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Trade Satoshi and Instant Bitex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATC Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

