Athene Holding Ltd Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.73 Per Share (NYSE:ATH)

Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Athene in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.79. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Athene’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.70 EPS.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.53. Athene had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ATH. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Athene from $55.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Athene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Athene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Athene from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.91.

Shares of NYSE ATH opened at $21.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.82. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Athene has a 12-month low of $13.37 and a 12-month high of $50.43.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Klein acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,449 shares in the company, valued at $3,596,837.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Ruisi sold 8,000 shares of Athene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $382,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,138.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATH. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Athene by 571.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,350,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Athene in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,638,000. Portland Ltd bought a new stake in Athene in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,163,000. Lakewood Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Athene by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 2,896,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $136,206,000 after purchasing an additional 870,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Athene in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,937,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

