Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,361,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,780 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 2.87% of Atkore International Group worth $55,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Atkore International Group by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atkore International Group stock opened at $17.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market cap of $846.17 million, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 2.11. Atkore International Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $43.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.06.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $447.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.80 million. Atkore International Group had a return on equity of 67.84% and a net margin of 7.68%. Atkore International Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share.

In other Atkore International Group news, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 6,000 shares of Atkore International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $253,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,213 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,703.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 1,000 shares of Atkore International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $37,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,121,698.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ATKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Atkore International Group from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Atkore International Group in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

