ATLANT Price Reaches $0.0177 on Exchanges (ATL)

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Over the last seven days, ATLANT has traded up 11.9% against the dollar. ATLANT has a total market capitalization of $960,636.78 and approximately $108.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ATLANT token can currently be bought for about $0.0177 or 0.00000240 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates, HitBTC, Mercatox and OKEx.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013519 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $191.92 or 0.02600740 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00206493 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00048843 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 45.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00035463 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

ATLANT Token Profile

ATLANT’s genesis date was July 29th, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens. The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here. ATLANT’s official message board is medium.com/@atlantio. The official website for ATLANT is atlant.io.

Buying and Selling ATLANT

ATLANT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, YoBit, Mercatox, Exrates and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATLANT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATLANT using one of the exchanges listed above.

