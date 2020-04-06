Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) versus ImageWare Systems (NASDAQ:IWSY) Head to Head Survey

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) and ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Atlassian and ImageWare Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlassian 0 5 14 0 2.74 ImageWare Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Atlassian presently has a consensus price target of $155.18, indicating a potential upside of 19.40%. Given Atlassian’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Atlassian is more favorable than ImageWare Systems.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Atlassian and ImageWare Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlassian $1.21 billion 13.09 -$637.62 million ($0.17) -764.47 ImageWare Systems $4.40 million 4.30 -$12.55 million N/A N/A

ImageWare Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Atlassian.

Risk & Volatility

Atlassian has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ImageWare Systems has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.2% of Atlassian shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of ImageWare Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.7% of ImageWare Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Atlassian and ImageWare Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlassian -17.44% 0.68% 0.15% ImageWare Systems -332.46% N/A -101.31%

Summary

Atlassian beats ImageWare Systems on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams. Its products also comprise Bitbucket, a code management and collaboration product for teams using distributed version control systems; and Jira Service Desk, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT help desks, and legal and HR teams. In addition, the company offers other tools, such as Atlassian Access, Bamboo, Crowd, Crucible, Fisheye, Sourcetree, and Statuspage. It has a strategic partnership with Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Atlassian Corporation Plc was founded in 2002 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About ImageWare Systems

ImageWare Systems, Inc. provides biometrically enabled software-based identity management solutions for biometrics, secure credential, law enforcement, and public safety markets worldwide. Its flagship product is the patented IWS Biometric Engine, a multi-biometric software platform that enables the enrollment and management of unlimited population sizes. The company also offers GoMobile Interactive that enables business, service, and content providers to offer users biometric security for their products, services, and content; IWS PIV (personal identity verification) Management Application that supplies Web-based graphical user interface to server functions; IWS PIV Middleware, which connects card reader and PIV card; IWS Background Server, a software application for biometric identity management functions; IWS Desktop Security, an authentication management platform; and IWS Biometric Quality Assessment and Enhancement, a biometric image enhancement and assessment solution. Its secure credential products include GoVerifyID, a biometric authentication solution; IWS Card Management System to support and manage the issuance of smart cards; IWS EPI Suite, an ID software solution for producing, issuing, and managing credentials and personal identification cards; IWS EPI Builder, which offers various aspects of ID functionality; IWS EPI PrintFarm software for card printing; and IWS PIV Encoder to program the PIV smart cards. In addition, the company provides IWS Law Enforcement, a digital booking, identification, and investigative solution; and LiveScan, Capture, Facial Recognition, Law Enforcement Web, Witness View, and IWS Biometric Engine add-on modules, as well as maintenance and customer support, and software customization and fulfillment services. It serves healthcare, banking, retail/e-commerce, government, and law enforcement and public safety markets. ImageWare Systems, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

