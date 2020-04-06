ATN 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $8,979.00 (ATN)

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 6th. ATN has a total market capitalization of $609,066.90 and $8,979.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ATN has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. One ATN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, BigONE, Allcoin and RightBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013798 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $190.56 or 0.02635874 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00206463 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00047817 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 40.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00034212 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

ATN Token Profile

ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 tokens. The official website for ATN is atn.io. The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io.

ATN Token Trading

ATN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, RightBTC, Allcoin and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATN using one of the exchanges listed above.

