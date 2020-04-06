Atonomi (ATMI) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Atonomi (CURRENCY:ATMI) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Atonomi has a total market capitalization of $93,066.98 and approximately $9.00 worth of Atonomi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atonomi token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, IDEX, BitForex and Bilaxy. In the last week, Atonomi has traded 46.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Atonomi alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00053593 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $351.67 or 0.04787363 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00065570 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00037476 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005677 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013607 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00011374 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003367 BTC.

About Atonomi

ATMI is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. Atonomi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 492,730,725 tokens. The Reddit community for Atonomi is /r/Atonomi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Atonomi’s official website is atonomi.io. Atonomi’s official Twitter account is @Atonomi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Atonomi’s official message board is atonomi.io/news.

Atonomi Token Trading

Atonomi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, IDEX, Bilaxy, Ethfinex and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atonomi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atonomi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atonomi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Atonomi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atonomi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.