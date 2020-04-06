AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,539,480 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,540 shares during the period. AT&T comprises 0.7% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in AT&T were worth $44,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $2,928,300,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,079,689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261,619 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,540,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,272,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091,166 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in AT&T by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 25,036,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $978,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,705 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in AT&T by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,412,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,076 shares during the period. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AT&T stock traded up $1.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.44. 53,468,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,284,371. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The company has a market capitalization of $211.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Nomura dropped their price objective on AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.79.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

