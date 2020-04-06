AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Holdings Raised by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 439,698 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,056 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for 2.7% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $12,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. grace capital purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 229.1% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T traded up $1.98 on Monday, reaching $29.44. The company had a trading volume of 53,468,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,284,371. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.24. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Nomura dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.79.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

