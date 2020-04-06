AT&T (T) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for AT&T (NYSE: T):

4/3/2020 – AT&T had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $36.00 to $30.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/3/2020 – AT&T had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $36.00 to $28.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – AT&T was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $38.00.

3/30/2020 – AT&T had its price target lowered by analysts at Nomura from $44.00 to $39.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – AT&T had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Argus.

3/25/2020 – AT&T had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $42.00 to $31.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – AT&T was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $41.00.

3/23/2020 – AT&T was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $43.00.

3/16/2020 – AT&T was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

3/9/2020 – AT&T was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/14/2020 – AT&T had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $49.00 to $53.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

AT&T stock opened at $27.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $206.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.38 and its 200 day moving average is $37.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. AT&T’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in T. Pensionfund Sabic grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 6.6% in the first quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 129,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 18.8% in the first quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.6% in the first quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 76,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 55.6% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 18,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 65.6% in the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 31,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 12,326 shares during the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

