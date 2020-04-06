Auctus (AUC) Market Capitalization Achieves $320,288.28

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Auctus has a total market capitalization of $320,288.28 and approximately $9,594.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Auctus token can now be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX, HitBTC and Ethfinex. Over the last week, Auctus has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013769 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $191.13 or 0.02641380 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00204727 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 32.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00047703 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00034228 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Auctus Token Profile

Auctus’ genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,658 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,547,216 tokens. Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Auctus is blog.auctus.org. The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Auctus’ official website is auctus.org.

Auctus Token Trading

Auctus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, HitBTC, IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auctus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Auctus using one of the exchanges listed above.

