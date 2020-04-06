Augur (REP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $110.74 Million

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. In the last week, Augur has traded 1% higher against the dollar. Augur has a market capitalization of $110.74 million and $23.90 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Augur token can currently be bought for $10.07 or 0.00140629 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Koinex, Binance, GOPAX and BX Thailand.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Augur alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014032 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $184.23 or 0.02573418 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00200420 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00049452 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00033734 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Augur Token Profile

Augur was first traded on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Augur

Augur can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, Zebpay, Liqui, Bittrex, Bitbns, GOPAX, LATOKEN, IDEX, Mercatox, Binance, BitBay, Upbit, Cobinhood, DragonEX, Crex24, CoinTiger, Kraken, Gate.io, ABCC, Bitsane, Ethfinex, Livecoin, BX Thailand, Bithumb, Poloniex, ChaoEX, Gatecoin, Cryptopia, HitBTC and AirSwap. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Augur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Augur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.