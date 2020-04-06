Aurora Trading 6.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Aurora has a market capitalization of $8.23 million and $747,041.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aurora has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Aurora token can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, CoinEgg, Indodax and Bitinka.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aurora alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00054071 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.31 or 0.04706022 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00065793 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00037382 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005801 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013700 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00010482 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003322 BTC.

About Aurora

Aurora (AOA) is a token. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,330,148 tokens. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial.

Aurora Token Trading

Aurora can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitinka, Indodax, Kucoin and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aurora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aurora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aurora and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.