Aurubis AG (ETR:NDA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Aurubis AG (ETR:NDA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €46.33 ($53.88).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NDA. Goldman Sachs Group set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on Aurubis and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on Aurubis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Independent Research set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on Aurubis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Baader Bank set a €41.00 ($47.67) price target on Aurubis and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €59.00 ($68.60) price target on Aurubis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of ETR:NDA opened at €39.10 ($45.47) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.87, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Aurubis has a 1 year low of €30.05 ($34.94) and a 1 year high of €58.00 ($67.44). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €41.07 and its 200-day moving average price is €46.14.

Aurubis Company Profile

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and metal-bearing recycling materials to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

