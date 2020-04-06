Autonio (NIO) Price Hits $0.0026 on Major Exchanges

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIO) traded down 22.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. Over the last seven days, Autonio has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar. Autonio has a market capitalization of $281,192.33 and approximately $11.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Autonio token can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Exrates.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014057 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.27 or 0.02569193 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00200152 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00049062 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00033494 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Autonio Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,460,010 tokens. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Autonio’s official website is auton.io. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio.

Autonio Token Trading

Autonio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Ethfinex, Mercatox, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

