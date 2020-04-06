AutoZone (AZO) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for AutoZone (NYSE: AZO):

4/3/2020 – AutoZone had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $1,275.00 to $1,100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – AutoZone had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $1,300.00 to $1,140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – AutoZone had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $1,350.00 to $1,015.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – AutoZone was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

3/23/2020 – AutoZone had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $1,175.00 to $1,000.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – AutoZone had its price target lowered by analysts at Nomura from $1,200.00 to $1,090.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – AutoZone was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

3/16/2020 – AutoZone was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $1,120.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $1,100.00.

3/6/2020 – AutoZone was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/4/2020 – AutoZone had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $1,211.00 to $1,091.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – AutoZone had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,310.00 to $1,259.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – AutoZone had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $1,225.00 to $1,100.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – AutoZone had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura. They now have a $1,200.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $1,345.00.

3/3/2020 – AutoZone was upgraded by analysts at Cfra from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $1,250.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $1,325.00.

3/3/2020 – AutoZone had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They now have a $1,175.00 price target on the stock.

2/28/2020 – AutoZone had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $1,425.00 to $1,325.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2020 – AutoZone had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $790.56 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $970.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,100.11. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $684.91 and a 1-year high of $1,274.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.75.

Get AutoZone Inc alerts:

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $12.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.75 by $0.64. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 95.47%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $11.49 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 64.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael M. Calbert bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $886.00 per share, with a total value of $1,772,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pensionfund Sabic increased its position in AutoZone by 9.4% during the first quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in AutoZone by 26.2% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in AutoZone by 1,640.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,528,000 after acquiring an additional 15,451 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in AutoZone by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,311 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Read More: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.