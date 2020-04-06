AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,180.86.

AZO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,275.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,211.00 to $1,091.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Shares of AZO stock opened at $833.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.75. AutoZone has a 12-month low of $684.91 and a 12-month high of $1,274.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $970.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,100.11.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $12.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.75 by $0.64. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 95.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $11.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 64.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael M. Calbert bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $886.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,772,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,810. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth $5,333,210,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at about $313,996,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 605,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,610,000 after buying an additional 83,222 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 161,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,612,000 after buying an additional 63,946 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 8.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 467,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,559,000 after buying an additional 34,467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.