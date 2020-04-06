Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 442,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 41,905 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Avangrid worth $22,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avangrid by 6.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 813,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,841,000 after acquiring an additional 8,282 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,695,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avangrid by 93.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 9,167 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid during the third quarter worth $63,000. 15.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet cut Avangrid from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

NYSE:AGR opened at $39.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.36. Avangrid Inc has a one year low of $35.62 and a one year high of $57.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.14.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.02). Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avangrid Inc will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.11%.

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

