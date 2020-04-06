Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.72.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Avantor from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on Avantor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Avantor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Avantor in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Avantor from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th.

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $12.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.98. Avantor has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $19.58.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Avantor will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total transaction of $350,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,088.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Avantor by 3,328.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Avantor by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 10,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

