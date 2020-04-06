AVX Co. (NYSE:AVX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of AVX Co. (NYSE:AVX) have been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also given AVX an industry rank of 101 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AVX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

In other AVX news, major shareholder Corp Kyocera acquired 31,763,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.66 per share, for a total transaction of $687,997,215.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AVX by 24.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 250,119 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after buying an additional 48,462 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of AVX by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,353 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AVX during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of AVX by 30.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,853 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 9,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pwmco LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AVX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

AVX stock opened at $21.66 on Monday. AVX has a 1 year low of $13.03 and a 1 year high of $21.89. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.49 and a 200 day moving average of $18.92.

AVX (NYSE:AVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. AVX had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $344.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. AVX’s revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis.

AVX

AVX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and resells various electronic components, interconnect devices, sensing and control devices, and related products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Components; Interconnect, Sensing and Control Devices; and Kyocera Electronic Devices Resale.

