Axe Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.55 Million (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. During the last week, Axe has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar. One Axe coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00004081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including FreiExchange, Crex24 and Hotbit. Axe has a total market capitalization of $1.55 million and $4.85 million worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Axe alerts:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000716 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00001064 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000203 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 63.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Profile

AXE is a coin. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Axe

Axe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Crex24 and FreiExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.