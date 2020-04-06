Azure Power Global Ltd (NYSE:AZRE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Azure Power Global Ltd (NYSE:AZRE) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.07.

Several research firms have issued reports on AZRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Azure Power Global in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Azure Power Global stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.30. 7,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,733. The firm has a market cap of $574.56 million, a PE ratio of -23.83 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.26 and its 200 day moving average is $13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. Azure Power Global has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $16.80.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.12). Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $42.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.20 million. Research analysts expect that Azure Power Global will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Azure Power Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Azure Power Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Azure Power Global by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,617 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 29,155 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Azure Power Global by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 786,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,889,000 after purchasing an additional 16,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

About Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

