B. Riley Comments on Freeport-McMoRan Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Freeport-McMoRan in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes expects that the natural resource company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FCX. Credit Suisse Group cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.93.

FCX opened at $6.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.66 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.70. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $14.68.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director John Joseph Stephens purchased 45,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $508,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,625.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

