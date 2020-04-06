B. Riley Lowers Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) to Neutral

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) was downgraded by research analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $1.50 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $2.00. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 132.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AHT. ValuEngine cut Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $2.50 to $1.30 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.26.

AHT stock opened at $0.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.52. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $5.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.46. The company has a market cap of $65.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.05.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $354.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.52 million. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 28.68% and a negative net margin of 7.56%. Equities analysts forecast that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,754 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 32,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 7,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 58,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 10,585 shares during the period. 56.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

