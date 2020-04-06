B. Riley Trims Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Target Price to $43.00

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its target price decreased by B. Riley from $53.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 60.99% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James raised shares of Brunswick from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brunswick has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.71.

NYSE BC opened at $26.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.46, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.33 and a 200-day moving average of $55.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Brunswick has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $66.32.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $917.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.55 million. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a positive return on equity of 25.89%. The company’s revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,025 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $195,808.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BC. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,691,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,475,000 after acquiring an additional 228,304 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 178.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,034,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,064,000 after purchasing an additional 662,647 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth about $58,376,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 929,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,767,000 after buying an additional 72,533 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 772,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,307,000 after buying an additional 217,470 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

