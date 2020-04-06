B. Riley Upgrades Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) to “Buy”

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) was upgraded by stock analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CNK. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on Cinemark from $45.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Cinemark from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Cinemark to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Cinemark from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $39.00) on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cinemark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

CNK stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,768,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,048,220. The stock has a market cap of $982.90 million, a PE ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.21. Cinemark has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $43.51.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $788.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.87 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cinemark will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zoradi bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.87 per share, for a total transaction of $517,400.00. Also, Director Lee Roy Mitchell bought 106,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.28 per share, for a total transaction of $877,688.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,708,210 shares in the company, valued at $47,263,978.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 205,801 shares of company stock worth $3,363,064. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNK. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,738,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,655 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the fourth quarter worth $39,328,000. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,902,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,414,000 after acquiring an additional 806,467 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,302,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,081,000 after acquiring an additional 488,136 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 377.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 580,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,661,000 after acquiring an additional 458,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

