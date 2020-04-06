Baader Bank Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €55.00 Price Target

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been given a €55.00 ($63.95) price target by research analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Baader Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BAS. Independent Research set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group set a €54.00 ($62.79) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €55.06 ($64.02).

Basf stock traded up €3.47 ($4.03) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €40.76 ($47.39). The stock had a trading volume of 5,819,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €50.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is €62.28. Basf has a one year low of €37.36 ($43.44) and a one year high of €74.61 ($86.76). The stock has a market cap of $37.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.13.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

