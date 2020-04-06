Baader Bank Analysts Give DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) a €18.00 Price Target

DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) has been given a €18.00 ($20.93) target price by stock analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 82.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €17.50 ($20.35) price target on shares of DIC Asset and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Warburg Research set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on shares of DIC Asset and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on shares of DIC Asset and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DIC Asset in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. DIC Asset presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €16.56 ($19.25).

Shares of ETR:DIC opened at €9.87 ($11.48) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23. DIC Asset has a 12 month low of €6.69 ($7.78) and a 12 month high of €17.40 ($20.23). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €13.37 and a 200 day moving average price of €13.91. The company has a market cap of $767.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75.

About DIC Asset

DIC Asset AG is one o f Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 178 assets with a combined market value of c.

