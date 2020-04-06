Baader Bank Analysts Give Linde (ETR:LIN) a €165.00 Price Target

Linde (ETR:LIN) has been given a €165.00 ($191.86) price target by analysts at Baader Bank in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Baader Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €149.85 ($174.24) price objective on shares of Linde and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group set a €220.00 ($255.81) price target on shares of Linde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($261.63) price target on Linde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €197.32 ($229.44).

LIN traded up €0.25 ($0.29) on Monday, reaching €152.10 ($176.86). 1,031,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,282. Linde has a one year low of €130.45 ($151.69) and a one year high of €208.60 ($242.56). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €170.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €180.34. The company has a market cap of $81.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.92.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

