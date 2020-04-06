Baader Bank Analysts Give Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) a €60.00 Price Target

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) has been assigned a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective by stock analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 35.84% from the stock’s current price.

WCH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Wacker Chemie has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €67.29 ($78.24).

Wacker Chemie stock traded down €2.30 ($2.67) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €44.17 ($51.36). The company had a trading volume of 128,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,420. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of €55.98 and a 200-day moving average of €63.38. Wacker Chemie has a 52 week low of €30.04 ($34.93) and a 52 week high of €86.74 ($100.86).

Wacker Chemie Company Profile

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

