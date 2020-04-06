Baader Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)

GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

GVDNY stock traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $61.01. 126,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,042. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR has a 1-year low of $49.99 and a 1-year high of $69.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.11 and a 200-day moving average of $60.63.

GIVAUDAN SA/ADR Company Profile

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances, such as signature fragrances and line extensions; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, hair and skin care, household and air care, and oral care products.

