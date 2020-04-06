Baader Bank Reiterates €33.00 Price Target for Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE)

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) received a €33.00 ($38.37) price target from stock analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Independent Research set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Fuchs Petrolub has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €35.67 ($41.47).

Fuchs Petrolub stock traded up €0.55 ($0.64) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €29.35 ($34.13). 20,826 shares of the stock traded hands. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12 month low of €37.40 ($43.49) and a 12 month high of €44.80 ($52.09). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €31.41 and its 200-day moving average is €35.24.

About Fuchs Petrolub

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

