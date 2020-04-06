Baader Bank Reiterates €8.00 Price Target for K&S (ETR:SDF)

K&S (ETR:SDF) received a €8.00 ($9.30) price target from investment analysts at Baader Bank in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 53.96% from the company’s previous close.

SDF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank set a €9.00 ($10.47) price target on K&S and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €4.50 ($5.23) target price on K&S and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Nord/LB set a €8.50 ($9.88) price target on K&S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group set a €10.70 ($12.44) price objective on K&S and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of K&S in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. K&S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €8.17 ($9.50).

Shares of K&S stock traded up €0.06 ($0.07) during trading on Monday, reaching €5.20 ($6.04). The stock had a trading volume of 1,373,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. The company has a market capitalization of $994.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €6.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €10.19. K&S has a 52 week low of €4.50 ($5.23) and a 52 week high of €18.61 ($21.64). The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.21.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

