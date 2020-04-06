Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Given Add Rating at Peel Hunt

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Babcock International Group from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 670 ($8.81) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 668 ($8.79) target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Babcock International Group from GBX 557 ($7.33) to GBX 549 ($7.22) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital reduced their target price on Babcock International Group from GBX 720 ($9.47) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 587 ($7.72).

BAB stock opened at GBX 364.80 ($4.80) on Monday. Babcock International Group has a 1 year low of GBX 296.53 ($3.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 659.80 ($8.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 413.61 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 536.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.82.

In other news, insider Ruth Cairnie bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 319 ($4.20) per share, with a total value of £31,900 ($41,962.64). Also, insider Myles Lee bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 534 ($7.02) per share, for a total transaction of £26,700 ($35,122.34).

Babcock International Group Company Profile

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company delivers through-life marine engineering services, including supporting naval fleets, commercial marine, engineering consultancy, weapons handling, equipment support, intelligence and cyber-security, and technical training to defense and civil customers.

