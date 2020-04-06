Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Given Buy Rating at Liberum Capital

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BAB has been the subject of several other research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Monday. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 557 ($7.33) to GBX 549 ($7.22) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 668 ($8.79) target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 670 ($8.81) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Babcock International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 587 ($7.72).

BAB stock opened at GBX 365.40 ($4.81) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.07. Babcock International Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 296.53 ($3.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 659.80 ($8.68). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 413.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 536.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83.

In related news, insider Myles Lee bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 534 ($7.02) per share, for a total transaction of £26,700 ($35,122.34). Also, insider Ruth Cairnie bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 319 ($4.20) per share, with a total value of £31,900 ($41,962.64).

About Babcock International Group

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company delivers through-life marine engineering services, including supporting naval fleets, commercial marine, engineering consultancy, weapons handling, equipment support, intelligence and cyber-security, and technical training to defense and civil customers.

