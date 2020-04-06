BAE Systems (LON:BA) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank

BAE Systems (LON:BA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BA. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.21) price objective (up from GBX 576 ($7.58)) on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.81) price objective (down from GBX 685 ($9.01)) on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 660 ($8.68) to GBX 685 ($9.01) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 691 ($9.09).

LON BA opened at GBX 510.36 ($6.71) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.07. BAE Systems has a 1 year low of GBX 5.69 ($0.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 672.80 ($8.85). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 571.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 579.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

