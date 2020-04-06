Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Lifted to Outperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.30 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $20.40. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 47.12% from the stock’s previous close.

BKR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Edward Jones downgraded Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cfra downgraded Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.02.

BKR stock opened at $10.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.27. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $27.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.50.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Baker Hughes news, CFO Brian Worrell acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $54,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,111.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli acquired 15,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.48 per share, with a total value of $299,368.64. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 34,622 shares of company stock valued at $642,165. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

