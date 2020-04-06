Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Director Buys $10,314.72 in Stock

Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Director Global Investors Fundamental acquired 6,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.56 per share, with a total value of $10,314.72.

Global Investors Fundamental also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 30th, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 3,306 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.73 per share, with a total value of $5,719.38.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 9,739 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $17,043.25.

On Friday, March 27th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 2,530 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $4,351.60.

On Monday, March 23rd, Global Investors Fundamental bought 1,265 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $1,758.35.

On Wednesday, March 25th, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 3,795 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.34 per share, for a total transaction of $5,085.30.

On Friday, March 20th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 1,170 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.29 per share, with a total value of $1,509.30.

On Monday, March 16th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 880 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,672.00.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 2,640 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.41 per share, with a total value of $3,722.40.

On Friday, March 13th, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 762 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,524.00.

On Monday, March 9th, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 762 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.68 per share, for a total transaction of $2,042.16.

BTN stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $1.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,192. Ballantyne Strong Inc has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $3.58.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ballantyne Strong stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 619,003 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.26% of Ballantyne Strong worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Ballantyne Strong

Ballantyne Strong, Inc designs, integrates, and installs technology solutions for the cinema, retail, financial, advertising, and government markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Strong Cinema, Convergent, and Strong Outdoor. The Cinema segment provides audio-visual products and accessories, such as digital projectors, projection screens, servers, library management systems, menu boards, flat panel displays, and sound systems, as well as network monitoring and on-site service for cinema equipment.

