Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) Given a €4.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) received a €4.00 ($4.65) target price from stock analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.20 ($4.88) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.10 ($4.77) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €3.10 ($3.60) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €5.60 ($6.51) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €4.43 ($5.15).

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12 month low of €6.51 ($7.57) and a 12 month high of €7.93 ($9.22).

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.