Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Upgraded at Goldman Sachs Group

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BBD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America lowered Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Banco Bradesco from $9.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.03.

Shares of Banco Bradesco stock opened at $3.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Banco Bradesco has a 52 week low of $3.29 and a 52 week high of $10.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.24.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Research analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Banco Bradesco by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

