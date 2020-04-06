Banco Santander (BME:SAN) Given a €3.20 Price Target at Barclays

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) has been assigned a €3.20 ($3.72) price objective by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SAN. Jefferies Financial Group set a €1.90 ($2.21) target price on Banco Santander and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank set a €3.76 ($4.37) target price on Banco Santander and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.00 ($3.49) target price on Banco Santander and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €3.00 ($3.49) price target on Banco Santander and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.25 ($4.94) price target on Banco Santander and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €3.26 ($3.79).

Banco Santander has a 1 year low of €5.27 ($6.13) and a 1 year high of €6.25 ($7.27).

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

