Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

CIB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Bancolombia stock opened at $24.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Bancolombia has a 1-year low of $16.27 and a 1-year high of $56.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.66 and its 200 day moving average is $48.66.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 14.84%. Research analysts anticipate that Bancolombia will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.4632 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. This is an increase from Bancolombia’s previous — dividend of $0.32. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Bancolombia by 249.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 168,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,586,000 after acquiring an additional 120,074 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Bancolombia in the first quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bancolombia by 6.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Bancolombia by 5.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Bancolombia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.44% of the company’s stock.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

