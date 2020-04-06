Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.43.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BXS shares. DA Davidson upgraded Bancorpsouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Bancorpsouth Bank from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Bancorpsouth Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

NYSE:BXS opened at $17.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.79. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 12-month low of $17.24 and a 12-month high of $32.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. Bancorpsouth Bank had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $245.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bancorpsouth Bank will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Bancorpsouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BXS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Bancorpsouth Bank by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 14,741 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Bancorpsouth Bank by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 149,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Bancorpsouth Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Bancorpsouth Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $867,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Bancorpsouth Bank by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

