Bangor Savings Bank Acquires 2,180 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 205.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 582,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,829,000 after purchasing an additional 37,864 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $743,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VGIT traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.22. 982,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934,980. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $63.81 and a 52-week high of $70.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.01.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.107 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

