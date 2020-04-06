Bangor Savings Bank Acquires 24,056 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 437,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,056 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 4.6% of Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Bangor Savings Bank owned about 0.08% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $24,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 264.4% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Independence Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000.

IJR stock traded up $3.48 on Monday, reaching $54.47. 4,826,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,751,472. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.74. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $85.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.2519 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

