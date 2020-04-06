Bangor Savings Bank Buys 12,558 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,558 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 0.5% of Bangor Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raub Brock Capital Management LP grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 10,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

SCHD stock traded up $2.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.44. 1,942,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,584,295. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $38.83 and a 1 year high of $59.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.4419 per share. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

