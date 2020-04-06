Bangor Savings Bank Buys 16,441 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,441 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.4% of Bangor Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Bangor Savings Bank owned about 0.12% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $7,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 218.3% in the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 377.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $3.03 on Monday, hitting $50.20. 7,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,800. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $77.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.2301 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

