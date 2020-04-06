Bangor Savings Bank Buys New Shares in Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 53,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 303,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 8,206 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 190.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 322,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,162,000 after purchasing an additional 211,532 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 100,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 26,739 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 50.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 10,016 shares during the period. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Virtu Financial stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Virtu Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $14.94 and a 52 week high of $26.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.19 and a beta of -0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.58.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Virtu Financial had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a positive return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Virtu Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Virtu Financial Inc will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 157.38%.

A number of research firms recently commented on VIRT. Goldman Sachs Group cut Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.75 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Compass Point upgraded Virtu Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut Virtu Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Virtu Financial from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Virtu Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.19.

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

