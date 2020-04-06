Bangor Savings Bank Cuts Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Bangor Savings Bank lessened its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up about 0.5% of Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 9,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 44,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 19,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,048,000 after acquiring an additional 16,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pantheon Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,284,000. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BMY traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,188,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,080,714. The stock has a market cap of $125.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1-year low of $42.48 and a 1-year high of $68.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.57.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 13.15%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

In other news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $964,263.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on BMY. Citigroup raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Argus raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.54.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

